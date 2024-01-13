en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Crackdown on Non-Filers: FBR to Suspend SIMs Across Pakistan as IMF Boosts Tax Compliance

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Crackdown on Non-Filers: FBR to Suspend SIMs Across Pakistan as IMF Boosts Tax Compliance

In a crucial move to streamline its economy, Pakistan’s Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) is set to initiate a nationwide crackdown on non-compliant taxpayers. This comes as a response to a condition set forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aiming at an increase in tax compliance within the country. The FBR has already dispatched final notices to non-filers, warning of stern repercussions including disconnection of utilities and mobile sim suspension, effective from January 15, 2024.

Targeting Enhanced Tax Compliance

Armed with these new directives, the FBR is preparing to bring an additional 1.5 million people into the tax net during the current financial year. To enforce this ambitious undertaking, 145 district tax officers have been conferred with ‘special powers’. The goal behind this rigorous action is to enhance tax compliance as per the stipulations of the IMF.

IMF’s Role and Support

These drastic measures are part of Pakistan’s commitment towards the IMF’s economic reform program under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), following its first review by the IMF’s Executive Board. The successful completion of this review has resulted in the immediate disbursement of approximately $700 million to Pakistan. This addition brings the total amount disbursed so far to a substantial $1.9 billion.

Pakistan’s Commitment to Key Reforms

The IMF’s approval of the disbursement came in the wake of an agreement reached on November 15, 2023, with Pakistan’s commitment to key reforms. This $3 billion program, set to conclude in mid-April 2024, is a testament to the country’s dedication towards financial stability and economic growth. The approval came after persistent efforts from the caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Approximately $1.8 billion remains to be disbursed, with the first tranche of $1.2 billion having been released in July.

0
Business Economy Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
JCHX Mining Company Nears Acquisition of Lubambe Copper Mine
Chinese firm, JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd, a major stakeholder in the mining industry, is on the verge of acquiring the Lubambe Copper Mine, marking a potential shift in the mine’s ownership. While the specifics of the takeover remain elusive, the implications of this development could be far-reaching and significant in the mining business landscape.
JCHX Mining Company Nears Acquisition of Lubambe Copper Mine
KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024
28 mins ago
KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024
Airtel's New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services
28 mins ago
Airtel's New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services
Bernard Matthews Announces Proposed Closure of Historic Norfolk Factory Amid Financial Struggles
3 mins ago
Bernard Matthews Announces Proposed Closure of Historic Norfolk Factory Amid Financial Struggles
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
9 mins ago
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
USCIS Announces Online Application Process for H-1B Visas, Introduces Organizational Accounts
12 mins ago
USCIS Announces Online Application Process for H-1B Visas, Introduces Organizational Accounts
Latest Headlines
World News
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
3 mins
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
4 mins
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
4 mins
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
5 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
7 mins
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
8 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
9 mins
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
14 mins
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
14 mins
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app