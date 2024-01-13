Crackdown on Non-Filers: FBR to Suspend SIMs Across Pakistan as IMF Boosts Tax Compliance

In a crucial move to streamline its economy, Pakistan’s Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) is set to initiate a nationwide crackdown on non-compliant taxpayers. This comes as a response to a condition set forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aiming at an increase in tax compliance within the country. The FBR has already dispatched final notices to non-filers, warning of stern repercussions including disconnection of utilities and mobile sim suspension, effective from January 15, 2024.

Targeting Enhanced Tax Compliance

Armed with these new directives, the FBR is preparing to bring an additional 1.5 million people into the tax net during the current financial year. To enforce this ambitious undertaking, 145 district tax officers have been conferred with ‘special powers’. The goal behind this rigorous action is to enhance tax compliance as per the stipulations of the IMF.

IMF’s Role and Support

These drastic measures are part of Pakistan’s commitment towards the IMF’s economic reform program under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), following its first review by the IMF’s Executive Board. The successful completion of this review has resulted in the immediate disbursement of approximately $700 million to Pakistan. This addition brings the total amount disbursed so far to a substantial $1.9 billion.

Pakistan’s Commitment to Key Reforms

The IMF’s approval of the disbursement came in the wake of an agreement reached on November 15, 2023, with Pakistan’s commitment to key reforms. This $3 billion program, set to conclude in mid-April 2024, is a testament to the country’s dedication towards financial stability and economic growth. The approval came after persistent efforts from the caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Approximately $1.8 billion remains to be disbursed, with the first tranche of $1.2 billion having been released in July.