CRA Empowers Madyan Villages with Disaster Preparedness Training

The Community Resilience Activity North (CRA) has recently concluded a series of disaster preparedness planning training workshops for the residents of three villages in Madyan: Paklai, Cherbet, and Shagai. The primary objective of these workshops was to bolster the local population's ability to anticipate, prepare for, and react to natural calamities, thereby enhancing their overall resilience.

Training Details and Participation

A total of 60 individuals, including 45 men and 15 women, actively participated in these workshops. The program was organized in a structured manner, beginning with a comprehensive five-day session followed by a shorter, yet equally intensive, three-day session. The training modules covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from basic disaster awareness to the formulation of effective risk avoidance strategies.

Field Visits and Practical Insights

As a part of the training, the participants were also taken on field visits to areas that are at high risk of being affected by natural disasters. This hands-on experience provided the villagers with a unique opportunity to gain practical insights, allowing them to better comprehend the realities and implications of such calamities.

Formation of Emergency Committees

The culmination of the training was marked by the formation of emergency committees at the village level. These committees, composed of trained and knowledgeable individuals, are expected to ensure prompt and effective responses to future threats, thereby mitigating their potential impact.

On the final day of the training, Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Malik Sherdil Khan and Bahrain Assistant Commissioner Secretary Karim Baksh graced the event with their presence. They reviewed the workshops and the risk management strategies that were developed, expressing their appreciation for the CRA's efforts. They expressed optimism that the training would enable the villagers to take timely actions to safeguard themselves against potential disasters, thereby enhancing the overall resilience of these communities.