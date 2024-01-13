Controversy Surrounds Tenure Extension of IBA Karachi’s Executive Director

In the heartland of Sindh, Pakistan, a wave of controversy has been stirred amidst the usually tranquil academic circles. The epicentre of this uproar is the decision of the provincial government to extend the tenure of Dr. Akbar Zaidi as Executive Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi for a full term of four years. This move, seemingly mundane, has sparked a multitude of legal and procedural disputes.

The Controversial Extension

The decision, in itself, is a stark departure from the recommendation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP, entrusted with overseeing appointments in government universities, initially proposed a modest three-month extension. However, the Sindh government, choosing to tread its own path, brushed aside this suggestion.

The government based its decision on a legal opinion from the Advocate General of Sindh. In a decisive statement, the Advocate General declared that the ECP’s approval was not a mandatory prerequisite for this extension. The justification provided was twofold: The matter at hand did not concern election affairs, and IBA employees, including Dr. Zaidi, were not classified as civil servants.

The Role of the Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has played a critical role in this unfolding narrative. On December 5, 2023, the SHC suspended the ECP’s order that restricted the extension. This move was cemented further when the court, on December 29, delivered a ruling that took precedence over the ECP’s decision.

Discrepancies and Concerns

However, the tale does not end here. The Sindh government’s decision to issue a four-year extension, straying from the Advocate General’s recommendation of an unspecified duration, has raised eyebrows. The decision has sparked questions about the uniformity of procedures and the adherence to constitutional norms in the management of government universities and examination boards.

This incident has not only ignited a debate about the legitimacy of a single extension but has also thrown into sharp relief the larger issues of governance, transparency, and the rule of law in the educational institutions of Pakistan. As the dust settles on this controversy, it remains to be seen how the government navigates these choppy waters and what precedent this sets for future appointments.