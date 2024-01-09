en English
Agriculture

Conference Calls for Technological Revolution in Pakistan’s Agriculture

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Conference Calls for Technological Revolution in Pakistan's Agriculture

In a recent bid to revolutionize agriculture, the International Humanitarian Technology Conference was convened at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The two-day conference concluded with a strong call for the incorporation of advanced technology into Pakistan’s agriculture sector, emphasizing the transformative power of precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, and chat GPT.

Collaborative Efforts for Agricultural Progress

The conference was a joint effort between the SAU’s Information Technology Center, the IEEE Karachi section, and the Sindh Higher Education Commission. It served as a melting pot of ideas from both national and international experts, all converging on the importance of technological advancements in agriculture.

Proposals for a Technology-Driven Agriculture Sector

The experts proposed the creation of a research agenda to guide future studies and technological applications in the field. They also suggested holding a Region-Ten humanitarian conference at SAU. Such initiatives aim to keep the momentum going, fostering continuous dialogue and exploration of how technology can fuel agricultural development in Pakistan.

Voices from the Conference

Key figures at the conference, including former chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Abdul Qadir Shah, and SAU’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Marri, echoed the sentiment of prioritizing agriculture over industry to address economic challenges. They stressed the need for technology-based sciences in agriculture and encouraged the preparation of a research agenda for graduate students. Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry from the IEEE Karachi Section, flagged the urgent need to mitigate climate change, glacier melting, and food insecurity through modern technologies like IoT.

The conference closed with an awards ceremony, recognizing the contributions of both local and foreign participants. It marked a significant step towards embracing technology as a catalyst for agricultural transformation in Pakistan, providing a platform for future collaborations and a roadmap for a technologically advanced agriculture sector.

Agriculture Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

