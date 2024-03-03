Community Urges Swift Completion of Primary Girls' School in Bandi Mera, Mansehra

Residents of Pulrah, a small community in Mansehra, have raised concerns over the prolonged reconstruction of the only girls' primary school in the Bandi Mera area. Highlighting the academic setbacks faced by students due to the delay, Bukhtar Tanoli, alongside other community members, voiced their frustrations to the media. The Communication and Works Department had initially demolished the school building after it developed cracks, promising a swift reconstruction that has since been marred by delays and contractor abandonment.

Advertisment

Unfulfilled Promises and Academic Losses

The reconstruction of the Bandi Mera girls' school was supposed to be a beacon of hope for the local community, offering improved educational facilities to young girls in the vicinity. Funded with Rs16 million, the project's completion was anticipated within eight months. However, the contractor responsible for the rebuilding unexpectedly ceased work early last year, leaving the project in limbo. This abrupt halt has not only led to the deterioration of educational standards but also forced students into a cramped and inadequate rented building, far from conducive to learning.

Community's Plea for Action

Advertisment

In light of these developments, the people of Pulrah are calling on the government to take immediate action. The completion of the school is not just about rebuilding a structure; it's about restoring the right to education for girls in the area. With the current makeshift arrangements falling short of providing a suitable learning environment, the community's demand for the resumption and completion of construction work has grown more urgent. Bukhtar Tanoli's plea underscores the community's desperation for a resolution that would enable the return of students to a proper educational setting.

Looking Forward

The situation in Bandi Mera serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in ensuring access to education in remote areas. The delayed reconstruction of the girls' primary school stands as a testament to the broader issues of contractor accountability and government oversight in public projects. As the community of Pulrah waits for action, the futures of countless young girls hang in the balance, dependent on the swift resolution of bureaucratic hurdles and the fulfillment of promised educational infrastructure. The people's call for the completion of the school is not just a demand for a building, but a plea for the empowerment of the next generation through education.