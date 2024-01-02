COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements

In a significant event marking the operational readiness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended an induction and operationalisation ceremony at a PAF base. The ceremony showcased the integration of advanced weapon systems into the PAF’s arsenal, including the newly inducted J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, and long-range vectors. These inductions have significantly enhanced Pakistan’s aerial defence capabilities.

Impregnable Defence through Technological Innovation

General Munir applauded the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility and Aviation Safety, the College of Air Defence, and the revitalization of the Air Power Centre of Excellence, as well as the operationalisation of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park. These institutions aim to keep the PAF abreast with the evolving challenges in the domains of cyber and space technologies. The COAS emphasized the importance of indigenisation and human resource development in maintaining an impregnable defence for Pakistan.

Commitment to Operational Excellence

Endorsing the PAF’s commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence, General Munir asserted that the Pakistani armed forces are fully equipped to counter any threats. He praised the successful integration of state-of-the-art weapon systems into the PAF’s fleet, highlighting the role of the J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, and long-range vectors in bolstering Pakistan’s defence infrastructure.

Humanitarian Efforts Amid Defence Prowess

General Munir also lauded the PAF’s humanitarian efforts in transporting relief goods to the victims of the Gaza conflict. The event concluded with an airshow and a static display of the PAF’s diverse fighter jets, air mobility platforms, and UAV fleet, demonstrating the PAF’s operational readiness and commitment to serving the nation.