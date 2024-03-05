CII Bids Farewell to 12 Members, Proposes Religious Scholars Board for Gilgit-Baltistan Peace

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): In a significant move, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) commended the services of its 12 outgoing members, including Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayyaz, during its 236th session on Tuesday. The council, which plays a pivotal role in advising the Pakistani government on Islamic matters, sees these departures as a moment to reflect on their contributions and to look ahead to future initiatives aimed at promoting peace and harmony, especially in the strategically vital Gilgit-Baltistan region.

End of an Era for CII Members

The outgoing members, who have been instrumental in the council's work over their tenure, were acknowledged for their dedication and service. Dr. Qibla Ayyaz, alongside other notable figures such as Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, will conclude their term on April 18. Their departure marks a significant transition in the council's composition and heralds a new chapter for the CII as it continues to address contemporary Islamic issues in Pakistan.

Strategic Initiatives for Gilgit-Baltistan

In response to a letter from former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the CII has recommended the formation of a 'Religious Scholars Board' to foster peace and harmony in Gilgit-Baltistan. Recognizing the area's strategic importance due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor route, Dr. Qibla Ayyaz emphasized the need for stability in Gilgit-Baltistan for economic growth. This initiative reflects the council's proactive approach to leveraging religious scholarship for social cohesion and peace.

Addressing Contemporary Issues

The CII's deliberations extended beyond administrative changes, addressing pressing societal concerns such as the promotion of Islamic charity traditions during the holy month of Ramadan and combating hoarding and profiteering. Furthermore, the council reviewed a Supreme Court decision regarding Qadianis, formulating recommendations to clarify ambiguous aspects of the ruling. This demonstrates the council's ongoing commitment to providing Islamic guidance on legal and societal matters.

As the Council of Islamic Ideology bids farewell to its departing members, it stands at a crossroads, ready to embrace new challenges with a blend of experienced wisdom and fresh perspectives. The proposed Religious Scholars Board for Gilgit-Baltistan signifies a strategic move towards ensuring the region's stability, which is crucial for Pakistan's economic and social fabric. The council's ongoing efforts to address contemporary issues through an Islamic lens highlight its vital role in shaping a harmonious and prosperous society. As these transitions unfold, the impact of the CII's recommendations and initiatives will be closely watched, both within Pakistan and by the international community.