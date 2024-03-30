China Pledges Support to Pakistan in Terrorism Fight, Maintains Silence on India's Concerns

In a striking development, China has vowed to stand with Pakistan in its battle against terrorism, following a tragic incident where five Chinese engineers lost their lives in a suicide attack at the Dasu hydroelectric project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26. This commitment comes amidst increasing attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, highlighting the security risks associated with China's extensive investments in the region.

Advertisment

China's Response to Terrorism: A Double Standard?

Beijing's pledge to support Islamabad starkly contrasts its approach towards India's fight against terrorism. Despite the loss of lives in various attacks orchestrated from Pakistani soil, China has historically blocked efforts to designate key terrorists as global threats in international forums. This selective stance raises questions about China's commitment to a global fight against terrorism, especially when it comes to its neighbors.

Security Concerns for Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

Advertisment

The repeated terror attacks targeting Chinese individuals and projects in Pakistan, including the Dasu hydroelectric project and the Confucius Institute in Karachi, underscore the volatile security situation. These incidents not only endanger lives but also challenge the progress of joint ventures like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), crucial for both nations' economic ambitions.

Implications for International Relations and Security

China's dual policy on <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/pakistan-perform-dna-testing-remains-suicide-