Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Achieves Milestone with Issuance of 11.5 Million New Driving Licences

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has made history with the issuance of 11.5 million new driving licences in a remarkably short span of time. This achievement, hailed by many, is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the current administration in Punjab.

Efficient System and Positive Feedback

The Chief Minister’s visit to the police khidmat markaz at Liberty offered him a first-hand look at the online test administration process. He wasted no time in ordering the replacement of any broken tiles at the facility, underscoring his commitment to maintaining a conducive environment for the applicants. The applicants, on their part, gave a positive feedback about the system in place and the professional conduct of the staff.

Encouragement and Directives

Naqvi encouraged those who had failed the test to attempt again with better preparation. He recommended that they seek feedback for improvement, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to learning. He also urged the police officers to embrace a new era of policing, one focused on good conduct towards citizens and effective law enforcement.

Reforms and Upgrades

The Chief Minister highlighted the departmental reforms that have been implemented, including the promotion of over 20,000 policemen in the past 11 months. He also discussed plans to upgrade 737 police stations and the establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority projects in 18 other cities. These initiatives, he believes, are crucial to enhancing the efficiency of the police force in the region.