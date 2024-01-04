en English
Pakistan

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Achieves Milestone with Issuance of 11.5 Million New Driving Licences

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
The Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has made history with the issuance of 11.5 million new driving licences in a remarkably short span of time. This achievement, hailed by many, is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the current administration in Punjab.

Efficient System and Positive Feedback

The Chief Minister’s visit to the police khidmat markaz at Liberty offered him a first-hand look at the online test administration process. He wasted no time in ordering the replacement of any broken tiles at the facility, underscoring his commitment to maintaining a conducive environment for the applicants. The applicants, on their part, gave a positive feedback about the system in place and the professional conduct of the staff.

Encouragement and Directives

Naqvi encouraged those who had failed the test to attempt again with better preparation. He recommended that they seek feedback for improvement, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to learning. He also urged the police officers to embrace a new era of policing, one focused on good conduct towards citizens and effective law enforcement.

Reforms and Upgrades

The Chief Minister highlighted the departmental reforms that have been implemented, including the promotion of over 20,000 policemen in the past 11 months. He also discussed plans to upgrade 737 police stations and the establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority projects in 18 other cities. These initiatives, he believes, are crucial to enhancing the efficiency of the police force in the region.

Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

