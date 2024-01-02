Celebrities Share Their 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Glimpse into Their Personal Aspirations

The year 2024 has rolled in, and celebrities from the Pakistani and Indian entertainment industries have shared their New Year resolutions, providing fans with a closer look at their personalities and aspirations. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, celebrated for her role in ‘Mere Humsafar’, provided a refreshing perspective in a recent interview. Aamir expressed her intention to go with the flow and to refrain from committing to any firm resolutions.

Hira Mani’s Playful Resolution

Another notable Pakistani actress, Hira Mani, known for her performance in the drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, exhibited her lively spirit on Instagram. Mani shared her intention to continue her playful dynamic with her husband, Salman Saquib Sheikh, affectionately known as Mani. Her New Year’s resolution? To keep teasing and annoying him, bringing a sense of fun and spontaneity to their relationship.

Alia Bhatt’s Wholesome Aspirations

Indian actress Alia Bhatt, renowned for her illustrious career in Bollywood, also took to social media to share her New Year resolutions. Bhatt posted festive images with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, alongside her resolution for 2024. Her objective? To maintain ‘wholesome and soul-some’ vibes, reflecting her desire for a year rich in positivity and deep, meaningful experiences.

Chris Hemsworth Prioritizes Health and Fitness

In addition to the Pakistani and Indian celebrities, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has also revealed his New Year’s resolutions for 2024. Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasized the importance of health and fitness, adopting a structured approach to goal setting. He advised making small, incremental lifestyle changes and steering clear of the ‘new year, new me’ mentality. This comes amidst reports of Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, seemingly growing apart, sparking concerns among fans. The couple, married for over a decade, resides in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head near Byron Bay.