en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Celebrities Share Their 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Glimpse into Their Personal Aspirations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Celebrities Share Their 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Glimpse into Their Personal Aspirations

The year 2024 has rolled in, and celebrities from the Pakistani and Indian entertainment industries have shared their New Year resolutions, providing fans with a closer look at their personalities and aspirations. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, celebrated for her role in ‘Mere Humsafar’, provided a refreshing perspective in a recent interview. Aamir expressed her intention to go with the flow and to refrain from committing to any firm resolutions.

Hira Mani’s Playful Resolution

Another notable Pakistani actress, Hira Mani, known for her performance in the drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, exhibited her lively spirit on Instagram. Mani shared her intention to continue her playful dynamic with her husband, Salman Saquib Sheikh, affectionately known as Mani. Her New Year’s resolution? To keep teasing and annoying him, bringing a sense of fun and spontaneity to their relationship.

Alia Bhatt’s Wholesome Aspirations

Indian actress Alia Bhatt, renowned for her illustrious career in Bollywood, also took to social media to share her New Year resolutions. Bhatt posted festive images with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, alongside her resolution for 2024. Her objective? To maintain ‘wholesome and soul-some’ vibes, reflecting her desire for a year rich in positivity and deep, meaningful experiences.

Chris Hemsworth Prioritizes Health and Fitness

In addition to the Pakistani and Indian celebrities, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has also revealed his New Year’s resolutions for 2024. Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasized the importance of health and fitness, adopting a structured approach to goal setting. He advised making small, incremental lifestyle changes and steering clear of the ‘new year, new me’ mentality. This comes amidst reports of Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, seemingly growing apart, sparking concerns among fans. The couple, married for over a decade, resides in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head near Byron Bay.

0
India Pakistan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India

By Rafia Tasleem

News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Startups Pine Labs, Udaan, and Meesho Contemplate Reverse Flip

By Dil Bar Irshad

Yuva Utsav: A Celebration of Youth Talent and Gateway to National Stage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions ...
@Business · 3 mins
Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions ...
heart comment 0
Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities
Bigg Boss 17: Nominations, Drama, and a Health Scare Shake Up the House

By BNN Correspondents

Bigg Boss 17: Nominations, Drama, and a Health Scare Shake Up the House
Sopem MK: The Wine and Spice Queen of Manipur

By Rafia Tasleem

Sopem MK: The Wine and Spice Queen of Manipur
Minor Tribal Girl’s Tragic Death Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh District

By Rafia Tasleem

Minor Tribal Girl's Tragic Death Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh District
Latest Headlines
World News
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
7 seconds
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
39 seconds
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
1 min
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
2 mins
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
2 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
2 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
2 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
2 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
3 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
11 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
44 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app