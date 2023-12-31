en English
Business

CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
In a move to safeguard consumers from deceptive marketing practices, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a stern warning to shoe and clothing brands. The notice stresses the imperative for clear and visible disclosures of both actual and discounted prices on sale items.

Unveiling Deceptive Practices

Triggered by a seasonal surge in discounts, the CCP conducted an investigation that laid bare the deceptive marketing tactics employed by numerous brands. The probe included a meticulously conducted survey that found 27 brands offering ‘flat’ discounts that were not universally applicable to all items. In a disconcerting revelation, the discounts advertised outside the stores were conspicuously absent from the actual sale prices within.

Confusing Terms and Conditions

Adding to the confusion, the terms and conditions associated with the discounts were either not clearly stated, or were in an illegible font size. This led to a staggering 96% of outlets surveyed indulging in potentially misleading practices, leaving consumers in the lurch.

CCP’s Commitment to Consumer Protection

The CCP has emphasized the necessity for businesses to clearly disclose terms and conditions, reminding consumers to review the terms of sales offers meticulously to avoid falling prey to such misleading tactics. The Commission has previously published guidelines prohibiting deceptive marketing practices like ‘Bait and Switch Advertising’.

The CCP’s recent actions underscore its unflinching commitment to ensuring free competition and protecting consumers from anti-competitive behavior. It has reiterated its role as a watchful guardian, ever ready to intervene whenever the interests of consumers are at stake.

In a related context, the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in Pakistan has also expressed concerns about the escalating prices of dry fruits due to cold weather, stressing the need for regulatory oversight on pricing.

Business Pakistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

