CCP Approves Deep-Sea Shipping Merger, Signalling Foreign Interest in Pakistan’s Cargo Industry

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has greenlit a merger in the deep-sea container liner shipping services sector between Singapore-registered companies M/S PIL Holdings Pte. Ltd and M/S PIL Pte. Ltd. This merger implies a burgeoning interest from foreign companies in Pakistan’s cargo and shipment industry.

Merger Details

The merger involves PIL Holdings acquiring a small stake in PIL Pte. Ltd. The latter maintains an indirect subsidiary in Pakistan, Pacific Delta Shipping (PDSPL), which functions as the appointed local agent for PIL Pte. Ltd Group. PDSPL is responsible for managing shipments and cargo within Pakistan.

Company Profiles

PIL Holdings primarily engages in investment holdings, while PIL Pte. Ltd operates an international carrier, maintaining a significant presence in various global regions. It is notably active on the shipping route from Far East Asia to Pakistan, incorporating numerous countries en route.

CCP’s Approval

Following a phase 1 review, the CCP concluded that the merger would not result in PIL Holdings asserting dominance in the relevant market. This finding led to the authorization of the merger, which, in turn, is expected to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the deep-sea shipping sector.