Caretaker Sindh Information Minister Reaffirms Support for Journalists Amidst Ongoing Challenges

Stepping into the bustling hub of the Hyderabad Press Club, Caretaker Sindh Information Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah was on a mission. His agenda – to reiterate the ministry’s unyielding commitment to the welfare and support of journalists. The minister, known for his forthright approach and unwavering dedication, underscored the ongoing initiatives, designed to provide a safety net for those who brave the front lines of news reporting.

Financial Support and Accreditation Cards

During the visit, the minister highlighted the measures taken to ensure financial support for journalists who find themselves in emergency situations. This initiative, he stressed, was a testament to the ministry’s recognition of journalists’ invaluable role in society and their often precarious working conditions. In addition, he instructed the accreditation committee to expedite the issuance of accreditation cards to journalists, underscoring the importance of their professional recognition.

Justice for Jan Muhammad Mahar

Addressing the elephant in the room, the minister turned to the ongoing investigation into the Jan Muhammad Mahar murder case. He assured those present that law enforcement agencies were actively pursuing the suspects. Promising that justice would be served, he expressed solidarity with the family of Mahar and the wider journalistic community. The minister’s words were not empty promises but reflected a determined stance against the forces threatening the safety of journalists.

Visit to Public School Hyderabad

The minister’s visit also spanned to the city’s largest semi-government school, Public School Hyderabad, where he was accompanied by Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah. This stop further underscored the commitment of the ministry to not only the press but also the broader spheres of education and development in the region.