Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz Condemns Terrorist Attack in Machh

An act of terror that shook the nation was vehemently denounced by Caretaker Interior and Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz. The incident in question took place in Machh, a region that has been a victim of such malevolent acts. Dr. Ejaz expressed strong condemnation for the incident, demonstrating the government's unwavering stance against terrorism.

Swift Response

In the aftermath of the attack, Dr. Ejaz acknowledged the effective response of the police and security forces. Their quick action prevented the terrorists from achieving their objectives, a testament to their training and commitment to national security. Despite their valiant efforts, the attack claimed the lives of four youths and two civilians, a loss mourned by the entire nation.

Tribute to the Brave

Dr. Ejaz paid a heartfelt tribute to the individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty. These brave souls were martyred while protecting their nation, a sacrifice that will always be remembered. Their courage and dedication are a beacon of inspiration for the rest of the country.

Neutralizing Threats

The minister reported that the security forces were successful in neutralizing 9 terrorists during the incident. This achievement underscores the preparedness and proficiency of our security apparatus. Dr. Ejaz reaffirmed the government's commitment to preventing such elements from causing disruption in the country. The fight against terrorism is a continuous one, and the recent success in Machh is a testament to the resilience of our forces.