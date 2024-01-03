en English
Business

Capital Development Authority to Auction Plots Amid Budgetary Crunch

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
With an aim to address its financial constraints, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad has announced an auction of plots in the city. Slated to take place from January 10 to 12 at the F9 Park’s Gandhara Hall, the auction will feature a diverse range of plots located in key areas such as Blue Area, Centers, and Park Road.

Addressing CDA’s Financial Crisis

The CDA has been grappling with budgetary issues, and the upcoming auction is seen as a strategic move to generate funds for critical projects. The auction not only presents a valuable opportunity for investors but is also a call to overseas Pakistanis to contribute to and benefit from the dynamic real estate market of Islamabad.

Diversity in Available Plots

The plots up for auction include those for petrol pumps, Class Three shopping centers, agro farms, and apartments. Additionally, plots for fruit and vegetable shops, IT centers, and hostels will also be on offer. This diversity is expected to attract a broad spectrum of investors, adding to the vibrancy and functionality of Islamabad’s urban landscape.

Discounts and Approvals

In a bid to encourage prompt payments, the CDA is offering a 10 percent discount to buyers who make full payments within one month of their bid being accepted. Moreover, the authority has also assured that approval for construction plans will be granted following the payment of the first installment, further simplifying the process for buyers.

Business Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

