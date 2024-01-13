Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion

In a significant move to bolster its financial standing, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad has successfully auctioned 11 out of 35 commercial plots, raising a substantial amount of Rs13.541 billion over three days. This strategic auction forms part of the CDA’s broader scheme to generate revenue for development projects and to meet other expenses.

Notable Sales and Auction Breakdown

In the auction, a total of five plots were sold for Rs11.141 billion, followed by six plots which fetched Rs2.4 billion. Among the standout sales was plot number 18 in the Blue Area (G-9/F-9), a location known for its commercial prospects. This area fetched a whopping Rs1.316 billion for its 611.11 square yards, demonstrating the high demand and value for commercial property in this area.

Moreover, a 20 kanal plot in the Orchard Scheme was sold for Rs400 million. Two 133.33 square yard plots called buyers’ attention with bids of Rs164.6 million and Rs157.3 million. Further, plots of the same size in I-11/1 and D-12/1, designated for class three shopping centers, were auctioned for Rs114.6 million and Rs160 million respectively.

Underwhelming Response for Some Plots

Despite the overall success of the auction, plots reserved for petrol pumps, hotels, and hospitals did not receive satisfactory bids. This underwhelming response indicates a potential shift in investor interest away from these sectors or possible apprehensions regarding the profitability of these ventures.

Revenue Allocation and Future Prospects

The CDA official stated that the proceeds from this auction would be allocated towards development projects and covering other expenses. This successful auction sets a promising precedent for future auctions and reveals the potential for Islamabad’s commercial real estate market. As the city continues to grow and develop, such auctions can provide an important source of revenue, contributing to the overall economic progress of the region.