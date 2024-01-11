Calls for Stringent Legislation and Collective Action to Combat Child Abuse in Pakistan

In a significant move towards protecting child rights in Pakistan, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has called for stringent legislation to deter child abusers and abductors. His statement came during a seminar focused on the burgeoning issue of missing children and child rights violation. The seminar, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Roshni Helpline 1138, brought together various speakers to shed light on this multifaceted issue and the role of political instability and social discord in its exacerbation.

Collective Action: The Need of the Hour

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri from SDPI emphasized the inability of a single institution to resolve this problem, advocating for collective wisdom and collaboration as the most effective remedy. His words echoed the sentiment of many who believe that collective action is imperative to curb the rise in child abuse cases.

The Role of Public Regulators

Tauseef H Farooqi highlighted the key role of public regulators in raising awareness about missing children. He cited the initiative taken by NEPRA, the national electric power regulatory authority, to raise awareness about this critical issue through electricity bills. This innovative approach has the potential to reach a wide audience, thus amplifying the message.

Increasing Vigilance and Addressing Root Causes

Dr Jahanzeb Khan of ZARRA discussed the agency's role in issuing alerts for missing children and stated that out of the 2271 notified cases, 1411 children have been recovered. On the other hand, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam urged addressing the psychological and social factors that contribute to predatory behavior. Dr Tabassum Naz emphasized the need for preventative measures and increased vigilance, particularly for boys who are often neglected in terms of security.

Muhammad Ali from Roshni Helpline 1138 reported that the helpline has assisted over 20,000 families and successfully recovered more than 9600 children nationwide. He also noted that most missing children come from lower socioeconomic classes, with boys being at a higher risk of abduction. This statistic underscores the need for increased vigilance and protection for this vulnerable group.