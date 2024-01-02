CAA Boosts Airport Security with Installation of State-of-the-Art Baggage Scanning Machines

In a significant move to bolster airport security, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan is introducing 28 state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at major airports across the country. This upgrade is set to revolutionize the passenger screening process, particularly for those traveling to the UK, providing a more efficient and thorough examination of luggage.

Stepping Up Security

The new machines, described as the latest in baggage scanning technology, are expected to be operational by February 2024. Responsibility for these advanced systems will fall under the Air Security Force (ASF). This initiative marks a key development in the CAA’s ongoing efforts to enhance airport security and streamline the screening process. The older baggage scanning machines will be gradually phased out, replaced by these technologically superior models.

First Installations

The implementation process commenced with the installation of the first such machine at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on August 31, 2023. This milestone event was marked by a ceremony attended and inaugurated by the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott. The introduction of this high-tech equipment is expected to significantly expedite the baggage scanning process, providing a smoother travel experience for passengers.

Further Enhancement

Following the successful installation in Karachi, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport also received a new scanning machine. The inauguration ceremony was once again conducted by Jane Marriott, underscoring the UK’s interest and involvement in this Pakistani security upgrade. As the new machines roll out across Pakistan’s major airports, passengers and security personnel alike can expect a more streamlined, efficient, and secure screening process.