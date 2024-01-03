Business Facilitation Center at Anwar Club: Progress and Impact

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted a meeting to discuss the progress of the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center (BFC) at Anwar Club. The gathering included notable attendees such as Abdul Ghafoor Malik, the President of SCCI, and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh.

Progress and Contributions

The meeting was also graced by the presence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Zulqarnain, and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning). They conducted a briefing on the development of the BFC and confirmed to the SCCI officials that the construction work for the BFC is set to be completed by January 9. It was further revealed that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would handle the necessary plantation work.

The BFC’s Role and Impact

The BFC aims to provide a centralized location to facilitate business activities in the area. It will unite 17 Provincial and Federal agencies under one roof, offering over 100 services to fast-track licenses, registrations, permits, NOCs, and certificates within set timeframes. This initiative is expected to bolster economic stability and growth in the region.

Acknowledgments and Future Plans

The Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta, expressed gratitude towards the SCCI President and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot for their support and promised the inauguration of five new BFCs, including in Sialkot, within the next 10 days. Training for focal persons has also started at Lahore TEVTA College, ensuring that this initiative will be a success.

The establishment of the BFC at Anwar Club is a concrete step towards fostering a conducive business environment in Sialkot and is seen as a beacon of progress for similar institutions in other cities of the country.