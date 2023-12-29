en English
Pakistan

BSF and MHA Evaluate Proposal to Move Security Fence Closer to Pakistan Border

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:50 am EST
In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are mulling over a proposal to relocate the security fence closer to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The regions under consideration include Punjab and parts of the Jammu region. This strategic move is primarily aimed at facilitating farmers’ access to their lands in the restricted zone, enhancing safety from wild boars, and thwarting drone-mediated smuggling operations.

Addressing Agrarian Challenges

The security fence was initially erected between 1988 and 1993 in a bid to curb militancy. Its distance from the IB presently varies due to the uneven terrain. The new proposal involves land acquisition and compensation, and it has gained support from the BSF. Farmers in six Punjab districts, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot, stand to benefit from this repositioning. These farmers have been grappling with reduced crop yield and damage due to attacks by wild boars originating from Pakistan.

Curbing Drone-Mediated Smuggling

Another critical aspect of the fence realignment is its potential to mitigate drug and weapon smuggling via drones in Indian villages. The BSF has intercepted several drones and narcotics this year, highlighting the pressing need to address this ongoing smuggling issue. To further bolster border surveillance, the BSF is incorporating advanced technology such as CCTV, infrared sensors, and alarms.

Support from the Punjab Border Area Kisan Union

The Punjab Border Area Kisan Union, an organization representing the interests of farmers in the region, has expressed its support for the fence realignment. They have observed fewer smuggling incidents in areas where the fence is closer to the IB. Currently, farmers in these districts face stringent restrictions on accessing their land, which is only available for a few hours on designated days, with limits on the number of workers and tractors permitted.

Pakistan Security
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

