en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police

In a significant development in Lahore, a three-member delegation from the United Kingdom visited the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police to discuss the ongoing measures to support, facilitate, and educate the transgender community. The delegation consisted of Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti, and Abdullah Mushtaq, who were briefed on the initiatives being carried out by the Punjab Police via their Tahaffuz centers to assist transgender individuals.

Support and Protection for Transgender Community

During the meeting, the IG of Punjab Police stressed that the Tahaffuz centers are prioritizing the provision of social and legal protection, as well as creating dignified employment opportunities for transgender persons. The introduction of these priority measures is an attempt to bridge the gap between the transgender community and mainstream society, ensuring their rights and welfare are upheld.

Initiatives to Empower Transgender Individuals

The Punjab Police has embarked on various initiatives aimed at empowering transgender individuals. This includes appointing trained transgender individuals as Victim Support Officers, establishing a special ward in the hospital to provide medical facilities, and setting up a Police Tahaffuz Center School dedicated to the education of transgender persons. These initiatives were shared with the British delegation during their meeting.

Appreciation and Future Collaboration

The British delegation expressed their admiration for the performance of the police Tahaffuz centers in protecting the rights of transgender individuals. They conveyed their intent to cooperate and take joint measures, including vocational training, to assist in providing dignified employment and higher education opportunities for transgender people. The Punjab Police has already signed over 300 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) for the social protection of transgenders and other vulnerable sections, indicating their commitment towards the cause.

0
Human Rights Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
29 mins ago
Nigeria's Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection
In a disturbing event emerging from Bayelsa State, Nigeria, a 54-year-old man reportedly married a four-year-old girl, invoking an archaic local tradition. The tradition, known as Koripamo, suggests a mystical bond between the man and the child, claiming she was his wife in a past life and foretelling her death if not united in matrimony.
Nigeria's Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection
SANA Sindh Conference 2024: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Empowerment
3 hours ago
SANA Sindh Conference 2024: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Empowerment
Community Helps Reunite Boy Left on Train by Intoxicated Father
3 hours ago
Community Helps Reunite Boy Left on Train by Intoxicated Father
Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary
30 mins ago
Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary
UNICEF's Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize
30 mins ago
UNICEF's Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
2 hours ago
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Shooting Team Strikes Gold at Asian Olympic Qualifiers
22 seconds
Indian Shooting Team Strikes Gold at Asian Olympic Qualifiers
The Carter Center Calls for HR/Recruitment Firm to Support its Operations in Angola
37 seconds
The Carter Center Calls for HR/Recruitment Firm to Support its Operations in Angola
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
49 seconds
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Accepts Emmy Amid 'Deadpool 3' Production Pause
1 min
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Accepts Emmy Amid 'Deadpool 3' Production Pause
Laura Sanko Criticizes Offensive Trash-Talking in MMA, Calls for Respectful Interactions
1 min
Laura Sanko Criticizes Offensive Trash-Talking in MMA, Calls for Respectful Interactions
Lauren Agenbag: A Trailblazer in Cricket Umpiring
2 mins
Lauren Agenbag: A Trailblazer in Cricket Umpiring
Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach
3 mins
Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach
ASBH Dominates Aurillac in Resounding Victory, Secures Second Place in Pro D2 Rankings
3 mins
ASBH Dominates Aurillac in Resounding Victory, Secures Second Place in Pro D2 Rankings
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
5 mins
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
38 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app