British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police

In a significant development in Lahore, a three-member delegation from the United Kingdom visited the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police to discuss the ongoing measures to support, facilitate, and educate the transgender community. The delegation consisted of Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti, and Abdullah Mushtaq, who were briefed on the initiatives being carried out by the Punjab Police via their Tahaffuz centers to assist transgender individuals.

Support and Protection for Transgender Community

During the meeting, the IG of Punjab Police stressed that the Tahaffuz centers are prioritizing the provision of social and legal protection, as well as creating dignified employment opportunities for transgender persons. The introduction of these priority measures is an attempt to bridge the gap between the transgender community and mainstream society, ensuring their rights and welfare are upheld.

Initiatives to Empower Transgender Individuals

The Punjab Police has embarked on various initiatives aimed at empowering transgender individuals. This includes appointing trained transgender individuals as Victim Support Officers, establishing a special ward in the hospital to provide medical facilities, and setting up a Police Tahaffuz Center School dedicated to the education of transgender persons. These initiatives were shared with the British delegation during their meeting.

Appreciation and Future Collaboration

The British delegation expressed their admiration for the performance of the police Tahaffuz centers in protecting the rights of transgender individuals. They conveyed their intent to cooperate and take joint measures, including vocational training, to assist in providing dignified employment and higher education opportunities for transgender people. The Punjab Police has already signed over 300 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) for the social protection of transgenders and other vulnerable sections, indicating their commitment towards the cause.