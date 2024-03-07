Brillanz Group, a pioneering company from Pakistan with a global footprint, hosted an unprecedented Sustainable Energy Summit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. This event marked a significant milestone as it was the first time a Pakistani origin company has taken the stage at such a prestigious international forum, setting a new benchmark for the intersection of technology and sustainability within the telecom sector.

Historic Milestone and AI-Enabled Energy Solutions

Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, emphasized the summit's importance in driving sustainable solutions in the telecom industry, particularly through the introduction of Thunder, an AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform. This platform represents a quantum leap in energy efficiency practices, aiming to significantly reduce the telecom sector's carbon footprint, which accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. The launch of Thunder at MWC Barcelona underlines Brillanz Group's commitment to innovation and its role in spearheading the telecom sector's journey towards sustainability.

The summit featured a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, who provided insights into the sustainable future of telecom. Awais Vohra, CTO of Telenor Pakistan, discussed the implementation of Thunder across Telenor's network, showcasing the platform's efficacy in enhancing energy management and operational efficiency. This collaboration between Brillanz Group and TBilal said:” This summit marks a historic moment as it’s the inaugural occasion a Pakistani company has hosted such a large-scale event at MWC Barcelona.

The global launch of Thunder, our AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform, underscores our dedication to spearheading impactful innovation, particularly in enhancing energy efficiency within the global telecom sector, which accounts for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions.”

The unveiling of Thunder, a hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, at the summit heralds a paradigm shift in how the telecom industry approaches energy efficiency, establishing a benchmark for intelligent energy management. The Sustainable Energy Summit has been a landmark event, highlighting Brillanz Group’s leadership in sustainable innovation.

Notable moments from the summit comprised a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Aamir Ibrahim’s discussions offered deep insights into the future of the telecom sector, underlining the necessity for a sustainable strategy to address the escalating energy requirements.

Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telenor Pakistan, introduced Thunder, an AI-driven Energy Intelligence Platform, during his keynote address. Vohra also highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s innovative sustainability initiatives and shared a collaborative case study on Thunder’s development with Brillanz Group.

Key Highlights and Collaborative Efforts

Thunder offers a revolutionary approach to energy management in the telecom sector, boasting hardware-agnostic capabilities and widespread adoption across Telenor Pakistan’s network.

Telenor Pakistan has implemented Thunder across its network, marking a substantial improvement in energy management and operational efficiency. Additionally, Vohra introduced Pakistan’s first sustainability-aligned innovation, “Deferred Capex, Energy Modernisation” by #Infralectric, presenting a pioneering business model for the global telecom industry.

The summit featured renowned global speakers such as Emanuel Kolta, Lead Innovation at GSMA, Danial M, VP Technology Sales at Nokia, Shakil Ahmad, Senior Sales Director at Rohdes & Schwarz, Falk Schroder, MD at Detecon MEA, along with others who engaged in insightful panel discussions.

The summit concluded with insight from Ousama Hanif, Chief Commercial Officer at Brillanz Group, delivering a keynote on IoT-driven innovations in asset security, specifically Cratus Smart Cabinets for global telecoms. These discussions and collaborations are expected to leave a lasting impact on the industry, guiding it towards a greener and more efficient future.

Brillanz Group is a leading provider of innovative energy and technology solutions for the telecom industry. Committed to sustainability, its specialization includes cutting-edge AI, IoT-enabled Smart Cabinets, and cleantech initiatives.elenor Pakistan illustrates a successful model of industry partnership in pursuit of sustainable innovation. Additionally, the event brought together global leaders and speakers, offering a platform for sharing knowledge and discussing the integration of AI solutions in achieving energy efficiency.