Brazil-Pakistan Livestock Trade Flourishes: High-Breed Cattle Reach Islamabad to Boost GPLI

In a significant development for Pakistan's agricultural sector, a consignment of high-breed cattle imported from Brazil has recently arrived in Islamabad. This import is part of an ambitious plan under the Special Investment Council (SIFC) aimed at enhancing the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI). The initiative is set to supply local farmers with cattle possessing superior genetic characteristics for improved meat and milk production. This move marks a pivotal moment in the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Brazil, promising to elevate local livestock quality and yield.

Breeds and Quarantine

The consignment consists of nine breeds, blending Pakistani and Brazilian genetics to optimize local livestock capabilities. These cattle were transported from Sialkot to Okara, where they will undergo a two-week quarantine process. The selection includes some of Pakistan's local breeds, now enriched with Brazilian cattle known for their high yield and resilience, highlighting a crucial step towards sustainable agricultural development and food security.

FONGROW's Role and Bilateral Trade Potential

FONGROW, a company established under the Green Pakistan Initiative, played a crucial role in facilitating this significant import. The collaboration underscores the potential for increased bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brazil, particularly in the livestock sector. Brazilian Ambassador Olyntho Vieira during an interview acknowledged the historical ties, referencing the successful adaptation of red Sindhi cattle from Pakistan in Brazil since the 1950s. This mutual respect and recognition of each country's livestock strengths pave the way for further cooperative ventures.

Impact on Local Farming and Future Prospects

Supplying these high-breed cattle to local farmers is expected to revolutionize <