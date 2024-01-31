Bolstering Pakistan's Higher Education: Sindh's Caretaker Chief Minister Advocates Public-Private Partnerships

Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, underscored the urgency of amplifying universities' infrastructure, faculty, and research capabilities during his tour of Habib University. Citing the establishment of a multitude of universities by the provincial government, he pointed out that the real hurdle is their metamorphosis into bona fide hubs of education.

Private Sector and Academia: A Successful Collaboration

In his discussion, Baqar lauded Habib University as a model of fruitful partnership between the private sector and academia. He commended the university's architecture, faculty, and progressive educational methodologies, terming it a comprehensive package. Habib University's success story illustrates how private sector engagement can drive innovation and quality in higher education.

The Challenge of Access to Higher Education

During the visit, Habib University's President, Wasif Rizvi, depicted a troubling picture of Pakistan's higher education landscape. He pointed out that the country ranks low in higher education globally and that access to higher education is severely limited. Merely 12% of intermediate students manage to gain university admissions, a grim statistic that sheds light on the gaping chasm between education and opportunity.

The Potential of Public-Private Partnerships

Rizvi proposed a potential solution to this dire situation: The government should consider public-private partnerships as a viable investment strategy for the betterment of Pakistan's higher education sector. This approach could harness the dynamism and resources of the private sector to improve access, quality, and relevance in higher education, thereby closing the education-opportunity gap.