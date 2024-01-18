en English
Business

Bank Alfalah Limited Suspends Services for Three Days Due to Tech Upgrade

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Bank Alfalah Limited Suspends Services for Three Days Due to Tech Upgrade

Bank Alfalah Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, has announced a temporary, nationwide suspension of its banking services due to a planned technology infrastructure upgrade. The disruption is scheduled to occur from 8 PM on January 19th, 2024, to 8 AM on January 22nd, 2024.

Suspension of All Banking Services

During this three-day period, all of Bank Alfalah’s branches, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), Currency Conversion Deposit Machines (CCDMs), debit card services, the Alfa app, internet banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking services will be unavailable. This sweeping shutdown will affect both individuals and businesses who rely on the bank’s services for their financial transactions.

Impact on Credit Card and Loan Payments

Furthermore, the bank has notified its customers that credit card and consumer loan payments will not be processed during this outage. This could potentially affect those with payment due dates falling within the shutdown period. Customers are advised to make necessary arrangements to avoid late payment penalties.

Notification to Customers

The bank has taken steps to inform its account holders of the impending disruption through a text message. This message also included a contact number for customers who may have further inquiries. This proactive communication strategy reflects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to keeping its customers informed and updated about significant changes that may affect their banking services.

Expectation of Enhanced Customer Experience

Despite the temporary inconvenience, the bank expects that the upgrade to its technology infrastructure will ultimately enhance the overall customer experience. By staying abreast with the latest technological advancements, Bank Alfalah aims to provide faster, more efficient, and more reliable banking services to its customers.

Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

