Baloci Hotel: Birmingham’s New Hospitality Gem with a Silk Road Inspired Twist

The historic Edgbaston Hotel, closed since February 2022, is set to relive its glory days as the new Baloci hotel in Birmingham opens its grand doors on January 8. However, eager patrons will have to wait until spring for overnight stays, as the hotel will initially serve as a fine dining restaurant.

Experience the Silk Road Culinary Journey

Introducing a unique dining experience, Baloci has crafted a menu inspired by the culinary traditions of the Silk Road. Guests can savor the rich flavors of Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India through a six or eight-course tasting menu priced at £75 and £100 respectively. The hotel also offers an exquisite afternoon tea for £40.

Reservations Open for a Taste of Luxury

While overnight stays are yet to be available, patrons can already secure their reservations for these dining experiences. The unveiling of Baloci’s six themed rooms awaits in the forthcoming spring. Each room, replete with lavish amenities, has been meticulously designed, drawing inspiration from Indo-Persian art and history, adding to the hotel’s luxurious ambiance.

More Exciting Features Await

The boutique hotel continues its preparations for a full opening, with plans to open a cigar terrace by summer. As the hotel gears up for its grand unveiling, enthusiasts can expect further details about its offerings and design in the near future.

Reimagined by Qavali, the Baloci hotel pays homage to the bold and brave Baluchi culture and heritage. With its strategic location in the heart of Birmingham, the hotel is poised to become a premier destination for visitors, setting a new standard in hospitality.