Balochistan Launches Major Enrollment Drive, Aiming to Educate 2.5 Million Children

In the frosty regions of Balochistan, the new academic year is underway. Schools in 20 districts have reopened their doors from today, marking a fresh start. This year, the education department has launched an ambitious enrollment campaign. The goal is to bring over 2.5 million children into the school system. The campaign, aptly titled 'Children, Let's Go to School', is a significant milestone in Balochistan's educational journey.

Ambitious Enrollment Goals

The campaign aims to enroll 269,143 new students in schools across the province. This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to expanding access to education and fostering a culture of learning. In a bid to encourage enrollment and ease the financial burden on families, the education department will provide free textbooks to students from grades one to twelve. The administration has nearly completed the printing of these books, ensuring they are ready for distribution at the start of the academic year.

Reopening of Schools

It's noteworthy that schools in Balochistan were closed since December 16 for winter vacations. The reopening of schools signals not just the end of the holiday season, but also the beginning of a promising new chapter in Balochistan's educational landscape.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

With these initiatives, the province is poised to make significant strides in education this year. The 'Children, Let's Go to School' campaign is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more educated future for Balochistan's children.