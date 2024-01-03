en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Balochistan: A Struggle for Justice Amid Brutality

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Balochistan: A Struggle for Justice Amid Brutality

Rich in resources, yet steeped in poverty, the paradoxical province of Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, is grappling with a fierce insurgency spawned from decades of state neglect and exploitation. With a staggering 48% of its population living below the poverty line, the province’s struggle for justice is marred by brutal suppressions by the government, including violent dispersal of peaceful marches and extrajudicial killings.

The Unseen War

The unrest in Balochistan can be traced back to historical discontent, particularly since the 1970s when Baloch nationalist groups began opposing the Pakistani establishment. The violence escalated in 2004 with the killing of key Baloch leaders by state forces, triggering a resurgence of insurgency. The recent crackdown on protesters, including the violent suppression of a march in Islamabad and the killing of Baloch individuals like Balaach Mola Bakhsh, underlines the severity of the situation.

Women on the Frontlines

Significantly, the protests have seen a substantial female presence. Led by Mahrang Baloch, the women of Balochistan are demanding the world’s attention to their plight and calling for urgent international intervention. Despite facing restrictions and difficulties imposed by the state, these women have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.

The Silent International Response

The tepid international response to these human rights violations is alarming, yet the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the state violence. The province stands at a crucial crossroads, its people yearning for justice amid a global failure to protect their basic human rights. In a land rich with resources, the wealth has not trickled down to its inhabitants, leading to a battle for economic equity that has been met with violence and suppression.

The Path Forward

The path forward for Balochistan lies in addressing the economic marginalization and historical grievances that have fueled this insurgency. The government’s use of force to quell dissent only exacerbates the situation, driving a deeper wedge between the Baloch people and the Pakistani state. The international community, in turn, must not turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses occurring in Balochistan.

The struggle in Balochistan is a stark reminder of the price of neglect, the cost of exploitation, and the power of people’s resistance. It is a testament to the resilience of the Baloch people, their relentless pursuit of justice, and their refusal to be silenced.

0
Conflict & Defence Human Rights Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Newry Security Alert: Viable Device Triggers Evacuation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident

By Rafia Tasleem

Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating DDoS Threats Demand Robust Security Solutions ...
@Cybersecurity · 9 mins
Escalating DDoS Threats Demand Robust Security Solutions ...
heart comment 0
Ryanair CEO’s Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions
Chinese Scientists Develop Breakthrough Submarine Detection Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Scientists Develop Breakthrough Submarine Detection Technology
UK Strains Military Stockpiles Amidst Ukraine’s Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

UK Strains Military Stockpiles Amidst Ukraine's Conflict with Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
40 seconds
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
1 min
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
1 min
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
2 mins
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
2 mins
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
2 mins
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
2 mins
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
2 mins
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
27 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
31 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app