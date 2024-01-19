Bacha Khan University Commemorates Eighth Anniversary of Tragic Attack

Eight years have passed since the tragic attack on Bacha Khan University, a day that shook the institution to its core. On this solemn anniversary, the university commemorates the martyrs who fell victim to this heinous act.

Memorial Ceremony

The university organized a remembrance ceremony, led by Prof Dr Zahid Hussain, the Vice-Chancellor. He paid his respects by placing floral wreaths at the memorial, a poignant act that underscored the enormity of the loss. The ceremony was further dignified by a salute from a contingent of the Frontier Corps (FC), their presence a testament to the nation's ongoing struggle against terrorism.

University Community Unites

University dignitaries, staff, and students joined in unity, their hearts heavy with grief and remembrance. They recited verses from the Holy Quran and offered prayers for those who had lost their lives. The collective recitation echoed throughout the university, a resonant reminder of the tragic event and its everlasting impact on the institution.

Legacy of the Martyrs

In his address, Prof Dr Zahid Hussain acknowledged the profound impact of the students' sacrifice. Their quest for knowledge, cut short by an act of violence, has left a lasting impression. He emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be in vain, but serve as a catalyst for a more peaceful environment.

The attack, which occurred on January 20, 2016, took the lives of 14 students and four staff members, including an assistant professor, and left 21 others injured. This tragic event has been etched into the memory of the Bacha Khan University community, a reminder of the cost of their pursuit of knowledge.