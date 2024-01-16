Army Chief Highlights Importance of Self-Reliance and Technology in Pakistan's Defense

In an address at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir stressed the significance of self-reliance and the adoption of advanced technology to fortify Pakistan's defense capabilities. The Army Chief's visit to the POF Wah was more than a routine inspection; it was a testament to the nation's commitment to advancements in defense technology and local industry.

POF Wah: The Forefront of Pakistan's Defense Industry

During his address, General Munir recognized the substantial contributions of POF to the nation's security and economy. POF, the leading defense industry in Pakistan, has been instrumental in fulfilling the country's defense requirements and has significant export potential. The Army Chief was briefed on the factory's production capabilities, reinforcing the importance of indigenous industries in securing the nation.

Indigenous Advancements: The Path to Progress

General Munir's visit also provided him an opportunity to witness a broad spectrum of POF products, including newly designed and manufactured weapons and ammunition. These products, currently undergoing testing and trials, represent the latest advancements in Pakistan's defense technology. The General's appreciation of these indigenous developments echoed his commitment to national progress through local industries.

Self-Reliance: A Key to Strengthening Defense

In his concluding remarks, General Munir reiterated the importance of self-reliance, especially in the realm of defense. The adoption of the latest technology, coupled with the promotion of indigenous industries like POF Wah, is integral to fortifying Pakistan's defense capabilities. This approach not only ensures the nation's security but also contributes to its economic growth, marking a significant stride towards a self-reliant Pakistan.