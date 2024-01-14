en English
Pakistan

App-Powered Revolution: How Tech is Empowering Beauticians in Pakistan

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
App-Powered Revolution: How Tech is Empowering Beauticians in Pakistan

In the bustling city of Karachi, Pakistan, a digital revolution is reshaping the beauty industry and uplifting women’s lives. At the heart of this transformation is Singapore-based application Helpp, a home services platform that is bridging the gap between beauticians and clients, offering the promise of improved income and work-life balance.

Transforming Lives through Technology

Saima Victor, a seasoned beautician and mother of two, has seen her life change dramatically since she began using Helpp. Previously, Victor earned a fixed income of Rs40,000 per month, working long hours that barely afforded her time with her family. However, since June 2022, Victor’s monthly income has more than doubled to over Rs80,000, courtesy of the Helpp app. The flexibility of choosing her working hours has also enabled her to better manage her family life. Her husband, Joseph, has played a significant role in her journey, providing transport as she travels to meet clients.

Empowerment through Increased Earnings

Another beneficiary of this tech-driven transformation is Naveeza Kamran, whose story mirrors Victor’s. Previously earning Rs20,000, Kamran now takes home more than Rs50,000 per month through the app. The increased income not only allows her to contribute to household expenses but also afford luxuries such as a washing machine and a motorbike for her husband.

Helpp’s Vision for the Future

Asra Anwar ul Haq, category head at Helpp, lauds the platform’s success, stating that it has helped elevate the income of beauticians by five times compared to the traditional salon model. The app’s services extend beyond beauty, offering on-demand services such as laundry, paint, and air conditioning in Karachi and Lahore. Helpp’s vision is to empower around 100,000 women in Pakistan over the next five years, promoting financial independence through technology.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

