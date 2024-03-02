APNS Elects New Leadership Amid Print Media Crisis, Calls for Government Support

In a pivotal meeting, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President and Sarmad Ali as Secretary General, marking a new chapter for the organization amidst a challenging economic landscape for the print media. The Annual Meeting of the APNS General Council, which was held at APNS House, also saw the election of key office bearers and the unanimous approval of the Executive Committee's report for 2023-2024 and the Annual Accounts for the year 2023.

Unanimous Election and Executive Committee Formation

The General Council, chaired by Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, was attended by 116 members from across the country. An Election Commission, led by Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi, conducted the election for the Executive Committee for 2024-25. Prominent publications like Daily Times, Daily Dunya, and Daily Jang were elected unopposed, showcasing a collective effort to steer the organization through tumultuous times. The election highlighted the unity and resolve within the APNS to address the pressing issues facing the print media industry.

Addressing the Print Media Crisis

The AGM passed a resolution expressing profound concern over the state of print media, severely impacted by the current economic situation. The newly elected Executive Committee called on the government for increased support, citing the financial crisis that threatens many publications. The AGM urged the incoming federal government to implement decisions made during Mian Shahbaz Sharif's tenure to increase government advertisement rates and requested prompt payment of long-outstanding dues to the newspaper industry.

Controversy Over Publication Delisting

Another resolution passed during the AGM condemned the arbitrary decision of the PID to remove 17 publications from the Combined Media List, 11 of which are APNS members. The APNS has requested the Ministry of Information to restore these publications on the media list, emphasizing the need for fair treatment and support for the press to navigate the current economic challenges.

The APNS elections and the resolutions passed during the AGM underscore the critical juncture at which the print media industry finds itself. With the new leadership and a clear call to action for governmental support, the APNS aims to safeguard the future of print media in Pakistan, advocating for policies that will enable the industry to survive and thrive amidst economic adversity.