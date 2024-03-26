Amnesty International warns against continued Afghan migrant expulsion from Pakistan

Responding to Pakistan's escalating efforts to expel Afghan migrants, Amnesty International has called for an immediate cessation of the mass expulsions, highlighting the grave risks faced by the migrants. This comes after Pakistani authorities announced the commencement of the second phase of expelling nearly one million Afghan migrants, sparking international concern over the humanitarian implications.

Escalating Crisis

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of Afghans sought refuge in neighboring Pakistan, with hopes of eventually securing asylum in other nations. However, the recent directive by the Pakistani government to its police force to expedite the expulsion of Afghan migrants raises alarming questions about the fate of these individuals. Many of them, lacking proper documentation, face a dire future. Pakistani officials claim that the move is a necessary step, yet international watchdogs like Amnesty International argue that it contravenes fundamental human rights and international asylum laws.

Humanitarian Concerns Amidst Expulsions

The forced repatriation of Afghan migrants comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis. Basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter are scarce, and the return of migrants could exacerbate the existing challenges. With the onset of winter, the situation for returnees becomes even more perilous. Harsh weather conditions threaten their survival, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention to ensure their safety and well-being.

International Response and Criticism

The international community, including bodies such as the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, has expressed deep concern over Pakistan's actions. The expulsion of Afghan migrants, particularly children, has been criticized for potentially violating international laws regarding the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees. Amidst escalating tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, the global call for compassion and adherence to international asylum laws grows louder, urging an immediate reevaluation of Pakistan's expulsion policy.

This unfolding scenario not only highlights the plight of Afghan migrants but also puts a spotlight on the broader issues of migration, asylum, and international solidarity. As countries navigate these complex challenges, the need for empathy, understanding, and cooperation becomes ever more apparent, underscoring the importance of global efforts to protect the most vulnerable.