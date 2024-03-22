Aly Goni's Transformative Umrah Pilgrimage in Ramadan: A Journey of Faith and Renewal

Actor Aly Goni recently embarked on a deeply meaningful journey to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. Expressing gratitude derived from the pilgrimage, he shares, “Last year also I went during Ramadan only, that was my first time there. Maine neeyat maangi thi ki every year I try to come, so iss saal bulaava tha so I went again.”

Significance of Umrah During Ramadan

For Goni, the pilgrimage was not just a religious duty but a transformative experience that transcended physical boundaries. “It's a totally different experience, harr insaan nahi jaapaata hai vahan par (not every person is able to go there). Since childhood, everyone dreams of going there. But you slowly realise the importance of it once you start growing older. When a person goes there, they get a reality check and there is a power that makes you feel good. If there's any stress or you are starting to lose faith in God, it comes back. Ekdum aise feel hota hai, 'Yes, he is there',” the 33-year-old elaborates.

Emotional Encounter with the Kaaba

Reflecting on his emotional encounter with the Kaaba, the actor expresses, “When I first laid my eyes on the Kaaba, mera rona hi nahi ruk raha tha and iss saal bhi similar si hi feeling thi. Aisa lag hi nahi raha tha ki mai second time araha hu (It did not feel like my second time there). It was the same excitement and feeling. Life mai jo bhi aaj tak kia hai, sab yaad aajaane lagta hai (You recall everything from your life). You are finally standing at a place where it's the end, standing in front of God is a totally different experience.”

Commitment to Annual Pilgrimage

“I am planning to go again next year with my mom and dad. They have been there before as I sent them first before me, farz hota hai maa baap ko pehle bhejna (It is my duty to send my parents first). Aiming to go there every year now, Inshaallah!” he concludes, underlining his commitment to try and visit every year during Ramadan.

Actor Aly Goni's journey to Mecca during Ramadan highlights not just the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage but also its emotional and transformative impact on individuals. His experience underlines the profound connection between faith, personal growth, and the importance of fulfilling religious duties, inspiring many to reflect on their spiritual journey.