Aly Goni's Spiritual Journey: Actor Performs Umrah in Ramadan, Shares Transformative Experience

Actor Aly Goni recently embarked on a deeply meaningful journey to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. Expressing gratitude derived from the pilgrimage, he shares, "Last year also I went during Ramadan only, that was my first time there. Maine neeyat maangi thi ki every year I try to come, so iss saal bulaava tha so I went again. Obviously it's more special to perform Umraah during Ramadan. The prophet said that if you do Umraah during Ramzaan, it's like doing hajj with me. It's very important. So many people come from different countries, like on the first day there were one million people doing Umraah and I was one of them.

The Power of Pilgrimage

For Goni, the pilgrimage was not just a religious duty but a transformative experience that transcended physical boundaries. "It's a totally different experience, harr insaan nahi jaapaata hai vahan par. Since childhood, everyone dreams of going there. But you slowly realise the importance of it once you start growing older. When a person goes there, they get a reality check and there is a power that makes you feel good. If there's any stress or you are starting to lose faith in God, it comes back. Ekdum aise feel hota hai, 'Yes, he is there'," the 33-year-old elaborates.

Emotional Encounters

Reflecting on his emotional encounter with the Kaaba, the actor expresses, "When I first laid my eyes on the Kaaba, mera rona hi nahi ruk raha tha and iss saal bhi similar si hi feeling thi. Aisa lag hi nahi raha tha ki mai second time araha hu. It was the same excitement and feeling. Life mai jo bhi aaj tak kia hai, sab yaad aajaane lagta hai. You are finally standing at a place where it's the end, standing in front of God is a totally different experience."

Commitment to Continuity

"I am planning to go again next year with my mom and dad. They have been there before as I sent them first before me, farz hota hai maa baap ko pehle bhejna. Aiming to go there every year now, Inshaallah!" he concludes, underlining his commitment to try and visit every year during Ramadan.