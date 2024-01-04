en English
Education

Allama Iqbal Open University Opens Admissions for Spring 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Allama Iqbal Open University Opens Admissions for Spring 2024

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Pakistan’s premier distance learning institution, has initiated its admission process for the spring semester of 2024. Starting from January 15, 2024, the university will be accepting applications from prospective students residing in all four provinces of Pakistan, in addition to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A Wide Array of Programs

The university has announced an extensive list of programs for admission, encompassing Matriculation, Intermediate (FA and I.Com), certificate courses, and higher degrees such as BS, MPhil, and PhD. Catering to the diverse educational aspirations of the students, AIOU is dedicated to providing a seamless and accessible admission process.

Embracing Digitalization

In sync with the university’s forward-thinking admission policy, the admission process for BS, MPhil, and PhD programs will be conducted entirely online. This digital shift aims to streamline the process and make it more efficient for both the institution and the students. However, for the Matriculation and FA programs, students have the flexibility to opt for either manual or online submission of forms.

Global Reach

Notably, AIOU’s vast distance learning programs aren’t confined to Pakistan. The university has made ample provisions for both Pakistani and international students living across the globe to partake in these programs. The entire course of study, including examinations, will be conducted online, thereby bridging geographical barriers and bringing quality education within everyone’s reach.

Student Assistance

To aid students with the admission process, the university has set up facilitation centers and help desks in Sialkot. These centers aim to provide necessary guidance and support to students, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free admission process. The announcement was made public by AIOU Deputy Director Professor Sheikh Anees, along with other faculty members.

Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Education

