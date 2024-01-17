Allama Iqbal Library: A Historic Beacon of Knowledge Reimagined

In the heart of Rawalpindi, a beacon of knowledge shines anew. The Allama Iqbal Library, previously recognized as the Rawalpindi Municipal Library, is on the cusp of unveiling its vastly upgraded premises to the public. A beneficiary of a generous Rs9.789 million funding, the library has morphed into a modern learning hub, complete with a state-of-the-art e-library, over 40,000 new books, and amenities designed to cater to the needs of the 21st-century learner.

Unveiling a Legacy

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsan Naqvi is set to inaugurate the renovated library, a vestige of history with roots stretching back 145 years. The library now boasts a myriad of modern facilities including internet access, a coffee café, and a dedicated corner for students. This newly minted hub of knowledge reflects the region's commitment to education and aims to serve as a pivotal resource for youth and the general public.

Overseeing the Transformation

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has played a pivotal role in overseeing this ambitious project. His emphasis on the library's importance as a resource for those preparing for competitive examinations signifies a profound understanding of the library's potential in shaping the minds of the future.

A Tribute to Resilience

The Allama Iqbal Library is a testament to resilience and perseverance. Since its establishment in 1873 with a modest collection of 1,000 books, the library has weathered various challenges, including a devastating flood in 2001. Yet, each setback was met with an equal measure of resolve. A significant refurbishment in 2018, funded by a World Bank loan, marked a turning point in the library's history.

The library now houses a dedicated Urdu literature hall and is poised to support students in accessing knowledge of modern sciences through its upgraded electronic systems. An additional gesture of providing complimentary tea to students studying for exams speaks volumes about the library's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to learning.