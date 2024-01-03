en English
Pakistan

Alarming Fire Safety Lapses in Karachi’s Major Buildings: KMC Audit

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Alarming Fire Safety Lapses in Karachi’s Major Buildings: KMC Audit

A recent fire safety audit by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Fire Department has painted a grim picture of fire safety measures in Karachi’s major buildings. The audit, spurred by a tragic fire incident at RJ Shopping Mall that claimed 11 lives on November 25, 2023, scrutinized 266 buildings on II Chandrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and Sharea Faisal. The audit report’s findings are shocking: out of 266 buildings, only six had fire extinguishers. A notable 62% of the buildings lacked emergency exits, and 70% were found to have substandard electrical wiring. An alarming 90% of buildings were without fire alarms and smoke detectors.

Alarming Findings

The Karachi Fire Brigade Department completed the inspection of these significant highways and structures. The report revealed that over 200 buildings, a staggering majority, lacked basic fire control facilities. This deficiency is concerning, considering that these buildings are home and workplace to thousands of citizens. The lack of dedicated firefighters in most buildings, the absence of emergency exits, substandard electrical wiring, and the absence of fire alarms and smoke detectors present a clear and present danger.

Need for Immediate Action

Considering these revelations, the fire department has made a series of recommendations. They have suggested that only certified welfare and voluntary organizations should be allowed to assist in fire emergencies. Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners should be obliged to support the fire department during such incidents. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who reviewed the fire safety audit report, emphasized the need for preventive measures to avoid future fire incidents.

Recurring Fire Incidents in Karachi

The report comes after Karachi has experienced a series of fire incidents, underlining the urgent need for improved fire safety measures to protect citizens’ lives and property. The audit was prompted by recent fire incidents, including one on Rashid Minhas Road and another on Shahrah-i-Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil, which claimed 3 lives. These incidents highlight the critical need for immediate improvements to ensure the safety of occupants in high-rise buildings.

Pakistan Safety
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

