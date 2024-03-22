Al-Khair Foundation's Imam Qasim Criticized for First-Class Travel Amid Charity Scrutiny

Imam Qasim, the chairman of Al-Khair Foundation, is under fire after being spotted in the first class section of a flight from Jordan to London, raising questions about the use of charity funds for personal benefits. This incident comes at a time when the foundation is already facing scrutiny for its financial practices, including a ban from operating in Pakistan.

Controversial Luxury Amid Charity Work

In the first week of Ramadan, Imam Qasim boarded flight RJ 111 from Amman, Jordan, to London Heathrow, opting for first-class luxury over the simplicity he often preaches. This has sparked a debate on social media and among donors about the integrity of using charitable donations for personal indulgence. Despite his public condemnation of first-class travel at the expense of charity funds, the viral images tell a different story, undermining the trust and accountability between the charity and its supporters.

Pictures that went viral show Imam Qasim enjoying the luxury first class. On his IQRA TV show and public speeches, Imam Qasim has extolled the virtues of simplicity with the pledge that he will ensure not a penny raised in donations is spent on his personal luxury. The pictures of him flying first class, however, paint a different story. He has condemned those who travel first class, using charity funds.

A spokesman of Al-Khair Foundation confirmed that Imam Qasim – whose full name is Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad - has no means of income other than his paid role at the Al-Khair Foundation. The spokesman said Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad is entitled to travel comfortably.

Financial Scrutiny and Calls for Transparency

The Al-Khair Foundation, known for its global humanitarian efforts since its inception in 2003, faces increasing demands for transparency and accountability. The foundation was banned from operating in Pakistan in 2018 over concerns regarding its financial clarity and objectives. This ban, alongside the recent revelations about Imam Qasim's travel preferences, has intensified skepticism about the foundation's governance and the stewardship of donor contributions. Attempts to clarify Imam Qasim's financial benefits from the foundation have so far been unsuccessful, deepening concerns among the charity's supporters.

According to the Interior Ministry letter, the INGOs which were denied permission to operate are the Zia-ul Ummat Foundation UK, Al-Khair Foundation UK, Safe World UK, International Alert UK, Centre For International Enterprise USA, Acumen Fund Inc USA, AVRDC-World Vegetable Centre Taiwan Republic of China, Central Asia Education Trust Pakistan, Danish Refugee Council Denmark, Foundation Open Society Institute Pakistan Switzerland and Oxfam Novib Netherlands.

Impact on Donor Trust and Future Operations

The backlash over Imam Qasim's first-class travel has the potential to significantly impact donor trust and the foundation's ability to operate effectively. With donors calling for increased transparency, the foundation's response and actions in the coming days will be crucial in determining its reputation and capacity to continue its humanitarian work.

The charity announced in August 2020 it will work in collaboration with former Governor Chaudhary Sawar’s Sarwar Foundation to install water filtration plants in different areas of Punjab but nothing was done. Sarwar and Imam Qasim had also raised tens of thousands of Pounds in UK cities. Sarwar had promised at the events in the UK he would provide a full update about the funds but no update was ever provided.

The controversy sheds light on the broader issues of accountability and ethical use of donations in the charity sector, prompting a reflection on the standards of leadership and management within such organizations.