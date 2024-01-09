en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

AIOU Vice Chancellor Stresses Digitalization in Education at ICT Building Inauguration

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
AIOU Vice Chancellor Stresses Digitalization in Education at ICT Building Inauguration

In the heart of Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) unveiled its newly constructed Directorate of Information and Communication Technology building. The inaugural ceremony served as a platform for AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood to stress the importance of digitalization in education and the need to arm the youth with information technology skills.

Driving Education Amid a Pandemic

Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the role of digitalization in enabling AIOU to sustain educational activities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He attributed the university’s resilience during these trying times to its timely transition towards a digitized system.

A Vision Upheld

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor, Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, for spearheading the digitalization initiative. Despite the challenges faced, Dr. Zia’s vision to incorporate technology into the education system remained unwavering and has since been upheld.

Quality Education Post-Digitalization

Present as the chief guest, Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission and former VC of AIOU, Dr. Zia ul Qayyum echoed Mahmood’s sentiments. He emphasized the need to maintain the quality of education post-digitalization. This entails focusing on course development and establishing standardized texts for various degree programs. The ceremony also saw the participation of university administration and other officials, including AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis, who expressed support for the university’s digitalization policy.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Pine Bluff's Fight Against Violence: Kenesha Adams Champions Emotional Health Programs for Youth
In the heartland of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, an alarming surge in violence has struck a disheartening chord within the community. Over 25 homicides marked the year 2023, prompting an urgent call to action to safeguard the city’s most vulnerable population – its youth. One such responder to this call is Kenesha Adams, a former teacher
Pine Bluff's Fight Against Violence: Kenesha Adams Champions Emotional Health Programs for Youth
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
13 mins ago
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
DeKalb Public Library Offers Free 3D Printing Workshops
15 mins ago
DeKalb Public Library Offers Free 3D Printing Workshops
Outcry Over Alleged Verbal Abuse by Teacher's Aide in New Haven School
12 mins ago
Outcry Over Alleged Verbal Abuse by Teacher's Aide in New Haven School
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
12 mins ago
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
13 mins ago
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
23 seconds
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
27 seconds
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
36 seconds
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
50 seconds
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
1 min
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
1 min
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
2 mins
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
2 mins
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
4 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app