AIOU Vice Chancellor Stresses Digitalization in Education at ICT Building Inauguration

In the heart of Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) unveiled its newly constructed Directorate of Information and Communication Technology building. The inaugural ceremony served as a platform for AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood to stress the importance of digitalization in education and the need to arm the youth with information technology skills.

Driving Education Amid a Pandemic

Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the role of digitalization in enabling AIOU to sustain educational activities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He attributed the university’s resilience during these trying times to its timely transition towards a digitized system.

A Vision Upheld

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor, Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, for spearheading the digitalization initiative. Despite the challenges faced, Dr. Zia’s vision to incorporate technology into the education system remained unwavering and has since been upheld.

Quality Education Post-Digitalization

Present as the chief guest, Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission and former VC of AIOU, Dr. Zia ul Qayyum echoed Mahmood’s sentiments. He emphasized the need to maintain the quality of education post-digitalization. This entails focusing on course development and establishing standardized texts for various degree programs. The ceremony also saw the participation of university administration and other officials, including AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis, who expressed support for the university’s digitalization policy.