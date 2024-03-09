Afghanistan Seeks Mutual Resolution with Pakistan Amidst Forced Refugee Repatriation

Amidst rising tensions and humanitarian concerns, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has publicly expressed a desire for Afghanistan and Pakistan to collaboratively find a solution to their mutual concerns. This statement comes in the wake of Pakistan's decision to expel undocumented Afghan refugees, a move that has led to the forced repatriation of over 450,000 Afghans, according to the United Nations. Balkhi's comments were made during an interview with Al Jazeera, where he emphasized the importance of both countries working together to maintain the goodwill previously extended towards Afghan refugees by the Pakistani government and its people.

Advertisment

Escalating Crisis and International Concerns

In October, Pakistan issued a stark ultimatum to illegal Afghan refugees within its borders, mandating voluntary departure or facing forced repatriation. This directive has since resulted in nearly 500 Afghan migrants being expelled back to Afghanistan through the Torkham border, as reported by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan. The expulsion of these individuals has raised serious concerns regarding the treatment and welfare of Afghan refugees, not only by international organizations such as the UNHCR and IOM but also within the broader international community. These entities have highlighted the potential risks and challenges faced by returning migrants, particularly women and girls, who may face serious protection risks upon their return.

Dismissal of Persecution Fears

Advertisment

Balkhi, in his interview, sought to reassure both Afghans and the international community by dismissing fears of persecution towards the returning refugees. He underscored Afghanistan's commitment to a policy of general amnesty, stating, "Thanks Allah, we are Muslims. Unlike certain powers that killed and suffocated thousands of prisoners in containers, we declared a general amnesty, and we have shown in our deeds that the general amnesty stands for anyone that collaborated with foreign powers." He further highlighted that hundreds of thousands are currently working with the government, and millions are living peacefully in Afghanistan. Despite these assurances, the abrupt nature of Pakistan's expulsions, reportedly initiated without coordination with Kabul and contrary to international practices, has added to the complexities of this humanitarian issue.

Looking Forward

The unfolding situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan underscores a significant geopolitical and humanitarian dilemma, reflecting the broader challenges faced by Afghan migrants in neighboring countries. While Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for mutual cooperation and understanding, the reality on the ground for many Afghans remains fraught with uncertainty and hardship. The international community's response, coupled with both countries' willingness to address and resolve these concerns, will be critical in determining the future well-being of the affected Afghan refugees. As the dialogue continues, the hope for a peaceful and constructive resolution remains, underscoring the importance of empathy, cooperation, and respect for international norms in navigating this complex issue.