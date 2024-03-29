Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to abandon barter trade, establish banking relationships

In a significant step towards fostering stronger economic ties, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to establish banking relationships and end their longstanding barter trade system. This breakthrough came during two days of intensive talks in Kabul, featuring key figures such as Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Pakistan's Federal Secretary of Commerce, Muhammad Khurram Agha. The discussions herald a new chapter in the trade relations between the two nations, promising to streamline processes and facilitate smoother trade transactions.

Revolutionizing Trade Dynamics

The decision to transition from barter trade to banking transactions marks a pivotal shift in how trade will be conducted between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The agreement includes several key components aimed at enhancing trade efficiency and economic cooperation. Notably, within the next six months, Pakistan will assist in transferring goods from international to regional containers at Karachi ports, a move expected to significantly streamline logistics and reduce transit times for goods moving between the two countries.

Additionally, a landmark decision was made to provide tariff preferences for ten export items, eight agricultural and two industrial, which are expected to bolster trade volumes and benefit the economies of both nations. The two sides also agreed on a temporary free license for truck traffic as a trial for one year starting from May 2024, aimed at easing the movement of goods across borders.

Facilitating Trade and Transit

Another major component of the agreement focuses on the logistics and transportation of goods. The initiation of multi-modal air transit through the airports of the two countries, set to commence in the next two months, is poised to open new avenues for trade. This development is complemented by a mutual understanding to remove the mandatory bank guarantee for Afghanistan’s transit goods within a week, replacing it with insurance to facilitate smoother trade operations.

Moreover, the export of coal from Afghanistan to Pakistan was a topic of discussion, with the Pakistani side expressing readiness to purchase Afghan coal at international prices. This move is expected to significantly boost Afghanistan's coal exports to Pakistan, providing a vital revenue stream for the Afghan economy.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The recent talks in Kabul have been hailed as a success by both parties, with expectations that these agreements will inject fresh impetus into bilateral trade. The establishment of banking relationships, in particular, is seen as a crucial step towards normalizing trade relations and fostering economic stability in the region. By addressing key logistical challenges and removing trade barriers, Afghanistan and Pakistan are laying the groundwork for a prosperous trading future.

As these agreements begin to take effect, the focus will be on implementing the outlined measures effectively and ensuring that the envisioned benefits come to fruition. This historic move not only signifies a commitment to economic cooperation but also highlights the potential for a more integrated and prosperous South Asia.