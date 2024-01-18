ADC Baloch Advocates for Enhanced Education Quality in Kalat

In a recent meeting of the District Education Group, Siraj Karim Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kalat, underscored the significance of the education sector for the future of society. Baloch advocated for comprehensive initiatives to bolster education quality within the district. The congregation brought together multiple education officials, including Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, the DOE, and Abdul Rasheed Longo, the DDEO, among others.

Tackling Challenges in the Education Sector

The discussion centered around the current state of educational institutions in Kalat. They delved into the facilities available to schools and the difficulties they face. The goal was to comprehend and address the issues at hand, paving the way for improved educational standards.

Commitment to Resource Utilization

During the discourse, Baloch reaffirmed the commitment to deploying all available resources to resolve the problems beleaguering the Education Department. This commitment signifies a pledge to transcend challenges and elevate the quality of education within the district.

Collaborative Effort for the Future

By emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts, the ADC of Kalat manifests a vision for the future where education holds the key. A future where the collective resolve of education officials and the effective use of resources can transform the education landscape of the district, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for the youth of Kalat.