Abbottabad Traffic Police Bridge Accessibility Gap with License Facilitation Initiative in Tehsil Lora

In a laudable step towards bridging the accessibility gap in public services, the Abbottabad Traffic Police License Branch recently launched an initiative in Tehsil Lora, bringing license facilitation services directly to the community’s doorstep. This outreach program, orchestrated under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and in coordination with Superintendent of Police Traffic, Arif Javed Khan, was not just a service provision but also a learning experience for the residents.

License Facilitation Services in Remote Areas

The primary aim of this initiative was to make licensing services more accessible to the residents of remote areas, who often face difficulties in availing such services due to the lack of nearby facilities or other logistical issues. The team from the Traffic Police License Branch reached out to the community of Tehsil Lora, carrying out their duties with diligence and commitment. As part of the initiative, a learning session was conducted for 180 individuals, giving them crucial insights into the process of obtaining a license, traffic rules and regulations, and the importance of responsible driving.

Issuance of Licenses and Learning Slips

As a result of this concerted effort, the team successfully issued 35 regional licenses during their visit. Moreover, they distributed learning slips to the participants, marking the beginning of their journey towards becoming legally recognized drivers. This step is a testament to the branch’s commitment to not just providing services, but also fostering learning and ensuring the creation of responsible and law-abiding drivers.

Appreciation from the Local Community

The local community of Tehsil Lora expressed deep appreciation for this initiative. The opportunity to avail such vital services right at their doorstep simplified the process for many, saving them from the hassle of traveling long distances. This initiative also addressed the specific needs of this remote community, showcasing the government’s commitment to serving all citizens, regardless of their geographical location.