en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Abbottabad Traffic Police Bridge Accessibility Gap with License Facilitation Initiative in Tehsil Lora

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Abbottabad Traffic Police Bridge Accessibility Gap with License Facilitation Initiative in Tehsil Lora

In a laudable step towards bridging the accessibility gap in public services, the Abbottabad Traffic Police License Branch recently launched an initiative in Tehsil Lora, bringing license facilitation services directly to the community’s doorstep. This outreach program, orchestrated under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and in coordination with Superintendent of Police Traffic, Arif Javed Khan, was not just a service provision but also a learning experience for the residents.

License Facilitation Services in Remote Areas

The primary aim of this initiative was to make licensing services more accessible to the residents of remote areas, who often face difficulties in availing such services due to the lack of nearby facilities or other logistical issues. The team from the Traffic Police License Branch reached out to the community of Tehsil Lora, carrying out their duties with diligence and commitment. As part of the initiative, a learning session was conducted for 180 individuals, giving them crucial insights into the process of obtaining a license, traffic rules and regulations, and the importance of responsible driving.

Issuance of Licenses and Learning Slips

As a result of this concerted effort, the team successfully issued 35 regional licenses during their visit. Moreover, they distributed learning slips to the participants, marking the beginning of their journey towards becoming legally recognized drivers. This step is a testament to the branch’s commitment to not just providing services, but also fostering learning and ensuring the creation of responsible and law-abiding drivers.

Appreciation from the Local Community

The local community of Tehsil Lora expressed deep appreciation for this initiative. The opportunity to avail such vital services right at their doorstep simplified the process for many, saving them from the hassle of traveling long distances. This initiative also addressed the specific needs of this remote community, showcasing the government’s commitment to serving all citizens, regardless of their geographical location.

0
Pakistan Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Civil Defense Department Cracks Down on Illegal Gas Operations

By Rizwan Shah

Islamabad Senator Honors City's 'Real VIPs' at Festive Event

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Ministry of Education Launches High-Impact IT Training Institutes

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Sets up High-Impact IT Training Institutes to Foster Tech-Sav ...
@Education · 9 mins
Pakistan Sets up High-Impact IT Training Institutes to Foster Tech-Sav ...
heart comment 0
Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan’s Motorcycle Market

By Rizwan Shah

Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan's Motorcycle Market
Pakistan Aman Conference: A Beacon of Peace, Unity, and Religious Harmony

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Aman Conference: A Beacon of Peace, Unity, and Religious Harmony
vivo Marks 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Commitment to Innovation and Consumer Satisfaction

By Rizwan Shah

vivo Marks 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Commitment to Innovation and Consumer Satisfaction
Pakistani Citizen Arrested in UK for Attempted Sexual Assault

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistani Citizen Arrested in UK for Attempted Sexual Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
19 seconds
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
21 seconds
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
43 seconds
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
55 seconds
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
2 mins
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
3 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
3 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
4 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
4 mins
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app