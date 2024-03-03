Aakhreen Train: Groundbreaking Sindhi Film on Partition Celebrates Hindu-Muslim Unity

Mumbai's film scene is currently abuzz with the success of Aakhreen Train - The Last Train, a Sindhi film that explores the Hindu-Muslim camaraderie during the tumultuous times of Partition without casting Pakistan in a negative light. Directed by Susheel Gajwani and based on Thakur Chawla's short story, this cinematic venture aims to reconnect young Sindhis with their ancestral heritage and portray a side of Partition seldom addressed in mainstream media.

Revisiting Roots through Cinema

For Gajwani, a veteran director with a rich portfolio of Marathi films, venturing into Sindhi cinema was a heartfelt decision sparked by a webinar tribute to Thakur Chawla. The film, featuring dialogue and lyrics by Barkha Khushalani and music by Mahesh Chander, not only showcases the untold stories of Sindhi refugees but also paints Pakistani Muslims in a refreshingly positive light. Gajwani's narrative is driven by a desire to depict characters as human beings first, devoid of the religious stereotypes often portrayed in media.

Community and Culture at the Heart

The film's portrayal of rural Sindh offers audiences a glimpse into a way of life unfamiliar to many Sindhis in India today. Through its storyline and a poignant song, Aakhreen Train celebrates the achievements of the Sindhi community post-Partition, including luminaries like Sadhu T L Vaswani and LK Advani. Gajwani, who has faced the challenges of being a Sindhi refugee himself, hopes the film will instill a sense of pride and awareness of Sindhi culture among viewers.

Innovative Distribution Strategy Ensures Success

Understanding the hurdles of releasing a Sindhi film, Gajwani and the Chawla family engaged the network of Sindhi panchayats across the country to book theatres, ensuring the film's accessibility to a wide audience. This novel approach has paid off, with Aakhreen Train drawing crowds and sparking discussions about Sindhi heritage and the complex nuances of Partition. Gajwani's initiative, 'Roots, The Time Travelers', further demonstrates his commitment to cultural preservation through literature and film.

As Aakhreen Train continues to captivate audiences, its success underscores the power of cinema to bridge historical divides and foster communal harmony. By highlighting the shared values and experiences of Hindu and Muslim Sindhis, Gajwani's film not only enriches the cultural tapestry of India but also offers a message of unity and understanding that transcends generations.