India

Aaghaz-e-Dosti Delegation Visits Kartarpur: A Step Toward Peaceful Coexistence

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Aaghaz-e-Dosti Delegation Visits Kartarpur: A Step Toward Peaceful Coexistence

In a spiritual gesture marked by unity and hope, a 10-member delegation from India’s Aaghaz-e-Dosti embarked on a journey to Kartarpur Sahib, marking the third anniversary of the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor. This initiative was devised to offer prayers for world peace and strengthen the spiritual bond between India and Pakistan.

(Read Also: Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023)

The Delegation and Its Purpose

The delegation consisted of individuals from diverse backgrounds across India, led by Prof. Jagmohan Singh and Surrender Pal Singh. The visit aimed to emphasize the enduring messages of peace and unity preached by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. This initiative also sought to acknowledge the shared spiritual heritage and historical connections that bind the two nations together despite their political differences.

Kartarpur Corridor: A Symbol of Peace

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free highway of hope, has enabled thousands of devotees and divided families to reunite and offer prayers. This delegation’s journey further underscored the importance of Kartarpur as a symbol of peace and a place of worship revered by both Sikhs and Muslims. Kartarpur stands as a beacon of hope, reflecting a corridor of peace and sending a potent message of peacebuilding to both nations.

(Read Also: Pakistan Sees Significant Increase in Exports to China)

Looking Towards a Peaceful Future

Members of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, including Coordinator Nitin Mittoo, expressed hope for more frequent exchanges and easier travel between the two nations. These efforts, they believe, will foster a profound understanding and peace between Indians and Pakistanis. The delegation’s journey, thus, is a step towards a future where spiritual ties can transcend political boundaries and conflicts, fostering a climate of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

 

India Pakistan
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

