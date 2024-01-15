en English
Education

A Celebration of Academic Excellence: Bahria University Karachi’s 19th Convocation

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
A Celebration of Academic Excellence: Bahria University Karachi’s 19th Convocation

The 19th convocation of Bahria University Karachi and the Institute of Professional Psychology, held on an esteemed note, was graced by the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the Rector of Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq, who presided over the event in two separate sessions. The day marked the conferral of 1,632 academic degrees, inclusive of 11 PhDs, across diversified disciplines such as Management Studies, Business Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Media Studies, and Professional Psychology.

High Achievers Felicitated

Among the sea of graduates, there were those who stood a cut above the rest. Admiral Naveed Ashraf awarded 22 gold and 18 silver medals to these high-achieving students. His message centered around the importance of teamwork and effective communication, both fundamental to achieving success in any field. Following suit, Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq, in his session, conferred 24 gold and 19 silver medals. He emphasized the significance of responsibility and focus on life goals while upholding professional ethics and integrity.

Convocation Echoes with Applause

The atmosphere was vibrant with the energy of naval officers, eminent civilians, and university officials who attended the ceremony. The applause echoed as proud parents watched their children step into the world, armed with knowledge and fortified with the values imbibed during their years at Bahria University.

A Milestone in Academic Achievement

The 19th convocation of Bahria University Karachi and the Institute of Professional Psychology marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduates. The event was not just a celebration of their academic achievements, but also a testament to their hard work, determination, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

Education Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

