8 killed after Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan, says Kabul

In a significant escalation of cross-border tensions, Pakistani military aircraft conducted pre-dawn airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting residential areas in Paktika and Khost provinces and resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives, including women and children. The interim Afghan spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, vehemently condemned the attacks, emphasizing their violation of Afghanistan's territorial sovereignty and cautioning against the potential repercussions of such aggressive actions on the relationship between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

Background of the Airstrikes

The airstrikes were reported to have occurred around 3.00 a.m. (2230GMT Sunday), hitting the Laman area in Paktika and Pasa Mella area in Khost. This military action comes in the wake of a deadly incident where at least seven Pakistani troops were killed by militants in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area. Islamabad has long accused Afghanistan of not doing enough to prevent militants, particularly from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from launching attacks on Pakistani soil and then seeking refuge back across the border. Despite these grave accusations, Afghanistan denies any such allegations, emphasizing its stance against the use of its territory for harmful activities against any nation.

Official Responses and Claims

While Islamabad has yet to release an official statement regarding the alleged airstrikes, Mujahid's comments highlighted the gravity of the situation. He refuted claims regarding the targeting of a specific individual, Abdullah Shah, by asserting Shah's presence in Pakistan. Furthermore, Mujahid appealed to the people and the new government of Pakistan to reevaluate the military's strategies that, in his view, jeopardize the bilateral relations established over two decades. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban government is officially known, insists on its non-toleration policy towards any activities that compromise the security of nations.

Implications for Bilateral Relations

This incident marks a significant deterioration in the already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two countries have been at odds since the Taliban's takeover in 2021, with Islamabad particularly concerned about the Afghan territory being used as a safe haven for militant groups. The recent airstrikes not only underscore the volatile security dynamics in the region but also cast a shadow on the prospects for peaceful coexistence and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of hostilities and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing disputes.