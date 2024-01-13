en English
Business

6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge

Marking a significant milestone in its history, Pakistan is all set to host the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) on January 11-12, 2024. This annual gathering, which has gained global recognition for its success, is aimed at improving industrial knowledge while simultaneously enhancing Pakistan’s international image. The conference will be held in Karachi, a bustling metropolis known as the city of lights.

Joint Effort for a Common Cause

The event is the result of a successful collaboration between the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA), and the newly joined Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA). These associations represent a significant portion of Pakistan’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Having been established in 1968, the PSMA plays a pivotal role in creating job opportunities and contributing to the country’s tax revenues.

Unifying Delegates from Across the Globe

The PEOC is not just a local event. It has successfully garnered the attention of industry experts and delegates from all corners of the world. Their participation speaks volumes about the conference’s stature and the broadening horizons of Pakistan’s edible oil industry.

Stepping Stones to a Brighter Future

The chairman of the PSMA expressed gratitude to all participants, particularly the foreign delegates, for their invaluable contributions towards advancing industrial development in Pakistan. Their support and active involvement are crucial in ensuring the conference’s success. The PEOC is more than just a conference; it is a testament to Pakistan’s capability to host global events and a platform to highlight the potential of the Pakistan market. With its focus on industrial advancements, import logistics, and indigenous production enhancement, the conference is a stepping stone towards a brighter future for Pakistan’s edible oil industry.

Business International Relations Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

