119th Advance Railway Course Delegates Discuss PTAP Improvements at EAD Meeting

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
119th Advance Railway Course Delegates Discuss PTAP Improvements at EAD Meeting

With the chime of the clock striking midday, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) in Islamabad thrummed with anticipation. It was not just another Tuesday for this bustling hub of Pakistan’s financial policy-making. The day was marked by the arrival of international delegates representing the 119th Advance Railway Course, a key component of the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP).

PTAP: A Beacon of International Cooperation

PTAP, since its inception in 1976, has been fostering collaboration and addressing critical aspects of various sector-specific programs. The 119th Advance Railway Course is one such initiative, aimed at enhancing technical skills and promoting international cooperation in the railways sector. Leading the meeting was Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Present alongside him were senior officials from the Ministry and Pakistan Railways, and participating delegates from Azerbaijan, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka.

The Delegates: Appreciation and Constructive Suggestions

The delegates, beneficiaries of the PTAP initiative, expressed their appreciation for the training that contributed to their professional growth. Yet, they were not mere passive recipients. They actively suggested improvements for the program, such as implementing an analysis program to measure its effectiveness. One common thread among their feedback was a call for focusing on enhancing lecture room experiences.

Enhancing the Program: Classroom Learning and Field Tours

In response to the delegates’ suggestions, Dr. Niaz proposed collaborating with partner institutions like the Pakistan Railways Academy to refine the training modules. He emphasized the importance of combining classroom learning with field tours, for a more holistic learning experience. The meeting ended on a note of mutual understanding, with constructive feedback aimed at improving the program’s effectiveness and setting the course for the future of PTAP.

Education International Relations Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

